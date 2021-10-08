The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

