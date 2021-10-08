The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.46 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,868,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,463,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $136.59 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.