The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Amedisys worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

