The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of OP Bancorp worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.37 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

