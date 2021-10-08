The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.50% of The Community Financial worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The Community Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611 in the last ninety days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.