The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,679 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

