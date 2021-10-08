The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 288 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

