The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 288 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
