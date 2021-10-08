The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

