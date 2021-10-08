The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $387,478.65 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

