The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.20.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $136.35. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

