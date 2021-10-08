The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 605,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.