The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $265.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 66.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 46,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 89,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
