The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $265.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 66.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 46,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 89,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

