The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07.

NAPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,703,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.