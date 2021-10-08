The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Community Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Community Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Community Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

