The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $97.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

