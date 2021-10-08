The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.