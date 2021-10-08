The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.
About The Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
