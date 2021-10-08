The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.