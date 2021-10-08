Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

