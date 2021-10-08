Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.10.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $785.32. 1,047,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.48 billion, a PE ratio of 410.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.