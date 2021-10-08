Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

