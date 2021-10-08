TENT Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $936,744.10 and approximately $103,829.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00123603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00142610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002500 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

