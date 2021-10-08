Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.93% of Tenneco worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 306,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEN opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

