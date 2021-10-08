Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Barclays raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tenaris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

