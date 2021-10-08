Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 65,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.