TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

