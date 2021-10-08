Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $47.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $711.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.