Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

