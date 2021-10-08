Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TAK stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

