Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $23,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

