Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.