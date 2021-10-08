Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 0.2%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €112.25 ($132.06) and last traded at €112.80 ($132.71). 213,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €113.00 ($132.94).

The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.54.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

