Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.04

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.04 and traded as high as $58.39. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 18,696 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

