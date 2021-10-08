Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

