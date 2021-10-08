Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 0.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.18 and last traded at $86.18. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

SSREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

