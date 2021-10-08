SVB Leerink Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Xencor stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

