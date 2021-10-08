Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SGY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$375.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

