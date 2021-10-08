Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.23 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

