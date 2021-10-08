Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.60 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

