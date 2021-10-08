SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.92. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 216,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

