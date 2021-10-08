Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 3.8%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. 5,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 877,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

