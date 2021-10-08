Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.76. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 463,386 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

