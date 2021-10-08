Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after buying an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 249,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,854. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

