Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lifted to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

