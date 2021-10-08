Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.43.

SUI opened at $190.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sun Communities by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Sun Communities by 30.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.