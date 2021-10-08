Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $184.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.61. 375,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,684. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average is $178.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

