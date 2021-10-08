Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

SUMO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.24. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

