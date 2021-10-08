Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.34 and its 200-day moving average is $260.31. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

