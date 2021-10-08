Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €118.40 ($139.29) and last traded at €119.20 ($140.24). Approximately 8,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.60 ($140.71).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Stratec in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

