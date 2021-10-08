STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Profound Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.75%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 39.13 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.21 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.84 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -14.85

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

