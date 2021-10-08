Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 22,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average daily volume of 2,714 call options.
Shares of GSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,354. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
