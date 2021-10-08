Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 22,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average daily volume of 2,714 call options.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,354. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.